Heavy rain and gales for southern and central parts of NZ

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 09:50

A cold front moves northwards over southern New Zealand today and the remainder of the country during Sunday. It is preceded by heavy rain about western parts of southern and central New Zealand, and by northwest gales in exposed places. Following the front on Sunday, westerly gales are also likely in exposed places.

HEAVY RAIN WARNINGS have been issued for Fiordland, the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki, and a SEVERE GALE WARNING has been issued for inland Canterbury.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach short-term warning levels (60 to 70mm in 9 to 12 hours) in the following areas...

THE RANGES OF WESTLAND SOUTH OF OTIRA:

From this evening until the early hours of Sunday.

THE RANGES OF BULLER AND NORTHWEST NELSON:

From tonight until around dawn Sunday.

THE HIGH COUNTRY FROM WAITOMO DOWN TO TARANAKI AND ACROSS TO TONGARIRO NATIONAL PARK:

From mid-morning Sunday until late Sunday afternoon.

This WATCH is also for the possibility that gales may become severe in exposed places in the following areas...

FIORDLAND, SOUTHLAND AND STEWART ISLAND:

Northwesterlies from late this morning until late evening, then westerlies about STEWART ISLAND AND COASTAL SOUTHLAND from late Sunday morning until Monday evening.

INLAND OTAGO:

Northwesterlies from early this afternoon until tonight.

THE REMAINDER OF CANTERBURY:

Northwesterlies from Saturday evening until early Sunday morning.

MARLBOROUGH AND WELLINGTON:

Northwesterlies from Saturday evening until mid-morning Sunday.

WAIRARAPA:

Northwesterlies from Saturday night until late Sunday morning.

THE TARARUA DISTRICT AND CENTRAL HAWKES BAY:

Westerlies from Sunday evening until around dawn Monday.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any of these regions on WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING.