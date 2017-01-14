Two bodies found in a Waipukurau home

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 11:15

Statement from Detective Inspector Rob Jones, Eastern District

Police have commenced an investigation into the deaths of two occupants of a residential address in Waipukurau as a result of information provided to them by family members shortly before 9am this morning.

Police will be continuing their enquiries at the address over the weekend with forensic support from the ESR.

The names of the deceased cannot be released at this stage and information will be released to media when Police are able to do so.

As the investigation is in its early stages it is too soon to speculate about what has occurred.

Detective Inspector Rob Jones is unavailable for interviews at this time due to operational commitments.