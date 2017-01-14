Man charged with arson in Northland

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 10:00

A 20-year-old Kaipara man is appearing in the Whangarei District Court today on one charge of arson.

This relates to the recent fire at Kelly's Bay.

This is an ongoing investigation by Northland District Police.

There have been a number of fires in the Pouto area over recent times.

The area is extremely dry and these fires are putting the community and property at risk.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northland Police on 09 430 4500 or alternatively Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.