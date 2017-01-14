Police appeal for sightings of missing Christchurch woman

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 16:30

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of Andrea Ming, 51, who has been missing from the Ilam area since arround 1.10pm today.

Andrea is wearing a bright red floral dress and has recently shaved her head.

Andrea is diabetic and is due for her medication.

She is described as social and liking to talk to people, but she is also vulnerable due to a brain injury.

If you believe you have seen Andrea this afternoon, or know where she might be, please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.