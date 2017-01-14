Three Lotto players win $333,333 each

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 20:32

Three Lotto players from Whangarei, Rotorua, and Central Otago have split the $1 million jackpot to take home $333,333 each, after winning Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Patel’s Foodmarket in Whangarei, New World Westend in Rotorua, and to a MyLotto player from Central Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $11 million.

A player from Christchurch won the Strike Four jackpot and takes home $624,922. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Unichem Bishopdale Pharmacy in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.