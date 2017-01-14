Auckland AOS call out

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 23:01

Statement from Inspector Jason Greenhalgh.

At 6.30pm this evening Police responded to a call that a man had been seen with a firearm near a St Johns Road address.

The man was seen leaving the address in a vehicle as Police arrived.

Police received information that an occupant of this vehicle had run into a nearby Felton Matthew Lane apartment building.

The armed offenders squad (AOS) was deployed and set up cordons around the Felton Matthew Lane address.

The building was evacuated and the man was not located there.

Police were able to confirm the man's identity and he was located at a South Auckland address.

He has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Police have established no gun was fired, no gun has been located at this stage and no injuries have been reported to Police.

Police are continuing to search the apartment building to ensure it is safe for the residents to return.

Inquiries into this matter are ongoing.