Former Rangiora High School principal wins unfair dismissal claim

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 08:03

"Relieved" is how dismissed Rangiora High School Principal Peggy Burrows is describing the way she feels about comprehensively winning her unfair dismissal case against Commissioner Beverly Moore.

The decision from the Employment Relations Authority released at the end of last week, has comprehensively upheld her appeal for wrongful dismissal as Principal of the school she had led for 13 years, awarding her one of the highest awards ever of $150,000 plus costs.

"I believe this was always about getting me out so the Ministry could control the school and its $14M in financial assets. I thought it was vital to protect those assets and advocate for the students, staff and community," says Mrs Burrows.

The two-week hearing into the employment dispute between Burrows and MOE Commissioner Beverly Moore was heard over seven days beginning on September 13th 2016.

"I am thrilled to have won so definitively however the money the commissioner has spent on pursuing this case means there are no real winners. That’s money which should have been spent on the students and staff at Rangiora High," she says. "It was extremely important to me and my family to clear my name and not be remembered for something I did not do. My heartfelt thanks go to the community and teaching staff who stood by me and my family during this very difficult time. I am also very thankful for the overwhelming support I have had locally, nationally and internationally."

Mrs Burrows said from her home in North Canterbury that she is still considering her options with regards to reinstatement, as the ERA determination did not support this request.