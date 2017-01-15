Bus crash in Tongariro Forest Park

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 08:20

Police are responding to reports of a bus crash in the Tongariro Forest Park on SH47 and SH48 in the Ruapehu District.

Ambulance and Police are on way to the scene

Initial reports indicate there are approximately 14 people on board the bus.

The serious crash unit has been dispatched and more information will be released when emergency services arrive on the scene.