Bus crash at Tongariro update 2

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 09:05

Update as at 9.15am

Police are now in attendance at a bus crash in Tongariro Forest Park which occurred around 8.10am today at the intersection of SH47 and 48.

The bus has crashed about six metres down a bank into some water.

There are at least 15 people who have various injuries, ranging from minor to moderate and they are all out of the bus.

One person is still trapped, partially submerged and emergency services are working to free the individual.

Thick fog in the area is delaying a rescue helicopter from getting to the scene.

Police and Fire are working with SAR to carry the injured out and up onto the road to waiting ambulances.