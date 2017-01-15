Police still investigating scene in Hawke's Bay

|
The scene examination at the address in Waikpukurau where two bodies were found yesterday is ongoing.
Police continue to work with the ESR and liaison will continue with the Coroners Office throughout the day.
Once all next of kin has been advised, Police will be in a position to release further details.
