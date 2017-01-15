Bus carrying 14 people partially submerged in crash

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 11:40

Several people have been taken to Taupo Hospital following a bus crash in Tongariro Forest Park this morning.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of SH47 and 48.

It was carrying the driver and 14 people from the United States and the United Kingdom.

They were believed to be in their 60s.

The tourist bus became partially submerged after crashing 10 metres down a bank and into a creek.

One passenger, a woman, was trapped and later freed by emergency services.

It was raining and there were thick heavy clouds at the time of the crash.

Two passengers have serious injuries and were taken to Taupo Hospital by helicopter.

Seven others with less serious injuries were taken by bus to the same hospital.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.