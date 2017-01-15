Man found on road New Lynn Auckland

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 10:15

Just after midnight this morning 15th January, police and ambulance were called to an incident on Rua Road, New Lynn where a man was found on the road unconscious.

Emergency services administered first aid, however he later died.

If anyone was in that vicinity of Rua Rd between 11 and 12 pm that may have seen a male on a skate board please ring Waitakere Police 09 837 9511 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are currently conducting a number of inquiries as to what has occurred and more information will be supplied when it becomes available.