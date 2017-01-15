Waikanae Car Park construction to recommence early next week

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 12:17

Work is about to recommence on the new carpark at Waikanae says Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Chair of the Sustainable Transport Committee, Barbara Donaldson.

The new carpark is expected to be completed in Mid-May 2017 and will provide an extra 250 car parks for Kapiti train commuters taking the total car parks up to 400. Many people commute from Waikanae every work day, many driving down from further north.

Councillor Donaldson says the site has cultural and historical significance and as a result consultation took place between GWRC and Heritage New Zealand, Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust and Waikanae Marae Maori Reservation Trustees, and Kapiti Coast District Council as part of the approval process.

"Progress was delayed with the discovery of asbestos under the concrete foundations of the old Waikanae Hotel building. It wasn’t discovered until the foundations were uncovered. Public and environmental safety concerns triggered an extensive and thorough site clean- up. "

Once the asbestos was removed, and at the request of the Waikanae Community Board, construction was stopped for 6 weeks to provide much-needed Christmas parking for shoppers over the holiday period.

Councillor Donaldson says while the Regional Council acknowledges that work on the new car park has taken longer than expected, consultation with interested parties cannot be rushed, and the removal of asbestos had to be carried out thoroughly and safely.

"Staff have worked diligently to progress the car park project, and have followed best practice with regards to consultation and site clean-up. The process couldn’t have been completed any faster without cutting corners, and that is something the Regional Council is not prepared to do."

GWRC’s representative for the Kapiti Coast, Penny Gaylor says the community needs extra carparking for commuters and she’s pleased the project is nearing completion.

Councillor Gaylor says while the project has taken longer than expected, it’s a welcome step towards getting people out of cars and onto public transport.

"We’ve all been chomping at the bit for this new carpark and we’re nearly there".