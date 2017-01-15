Police appeal for sightings of US tourist

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 14:40

Police are appealing for sightings of Jason Michael Johns, 36, a US tourist.

Mr Johns is believed to have been at the Waikawa Marina in Picton on Saturday evening.

At around 1am this morning, Marlborough Port Security located a number of items at Waikawa Marina, including a backpack, sleeping bag, clothing and Mr Johns’ passport. There was also a wet blanket among the items found.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the Marina and it appears the items were left there at around 10pm last night. However Mr Johns’ whereabouts are unknown.

There were a number of people at the Marina last night, and Police would like to hear from anyone who can assist with locating Mr Johns.

If you have information which might help, please contact Picton Police on 03 520 3120.