One dead following Tirau crash

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 17:05

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 north of Tirau earlier this afternoon.

State Highway 1 remains closed between State Highway 27 and State Highway 29 while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the crash scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area where possible and take alternative routes.