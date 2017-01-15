Police attend serious crash near Tirau

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 16:20

Police and emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1, approximately 4km north of Tirau.

Two cars were involved in the crash and it is blocking the road.

Police's serious crash unit will investigate the crash.

State Highway 1 is closed between State Highway 27 and State Highway 29 with diversions in place at these intersections.

One person is in a critical condition and will be transported to hospital by helicopter.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.