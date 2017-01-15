Man eliminated from Blenheim fires inquiry

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 16:11

Police have identified the man in the photo released earlier this afternoon in relation to the recent suspicious fires in Blenheim.

We have established that the man pictured did not have anything to do with the fires.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who contacted us to provide information.

We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information which would assist the investigation into the fires.

Please call Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.