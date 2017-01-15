Police seek information on suspected hit and run

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 16:05

Statement from Detective Inspector John Sutton.

Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to a suspected hit and run overnight.

A 16-year-old boy was skateboarding on Rua Road between 11.30pm-12am on 14-15th January and has been the victim of a hit and run.

The post mortem is underway and not expected to be finished until later this afternoon.

The scene has been examined by members of the serious crash unit and Police have being conducting door to door inquiries.

Police are appealing to the driver of the vehicle, or anyone who knows who the driver is, to come forward.

Police are also asking for any family members, mechanics, panel beaters or handyperson who has been asked to fix a vehicle which could have been involved in a crash overnight, or if the driver appears suspicious, to come forward.

Information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Free on 09 837 9511.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.