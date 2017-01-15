Police seek witnesses to Richmond crash

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 15:25

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash on Gladstone Road, Richmond at around 6.30pm on Saturday 14 January.

The crash, involving a white Toyota van and a white Toyota station wagon, occurred near the roundabout known as ‘3 Brothers Corner’.

Both vehicles were travelling in a northerly direction towards Nelson.

If you witnessed the crash, or believe you may have seen the two vehicles prior to the crash, please contact Sergeant Stu Wright, Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.