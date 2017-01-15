Heavy rain for Fiordland on Monday

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 15:04

A weakening cold front is moving northeast over the upper North Island this afternoon and evening. The heavy rain this front brought to Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range has eased and the warnings for those areas are now lifted. Also, the winds around Wellington have eased and the warning for severe gales there is now lifted.

Tomorrow, strong westerlies are expected to bring heavy rain to Fiordland and the south of Westland and a warning is in force for Fiordland. People, especially trampers are advised to be aware that rivers and streams my rise rapidly.