Police not seeking anyone else over Waipukarau deaths

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death of two people found at a Waipukurau address yesterday.
The two people who died are 68-year-old Kevin Douglas Maulder and 67-year-old Patricia Anne Maulder.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
