Police seek to identify man seen near scene of suspicious fire

Police investigating a number of recent suspicious fires in Blenheim would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the attached photo.
The photo was taken near the scene of one of the fires.
If you know who this man is, or have any other information which might assist the investigation into these fires, please call Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279.
