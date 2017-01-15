Emergency services respond to crash on SH 1, Warkworth

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 19:55

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1 in Warkworth, at the south end of the Pohuehue Viaduct bridge.

The crash involved a single vehicle. The sole occupant of the vehicle appears to have been thrown from the car but is not believed to have serious injuries.

One lane of the road is closed, and traffic controls are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays. Southbound traffic is particularly heavy as people head home after the weekend.