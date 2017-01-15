Auckland Police investigate assault and robbery

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 18:25

Auckland Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a 34-year-old man in Epsom this morning.

Police were called to a motel in Epsom just after 9.30am.

On arrival they discovered the man, who had sustained various injuries as the result of a serious assault. The man’s phone and car had also been taken.

Police are appealing for sightings of the car - a grey Audi 3.0 QUATTR Saloon, registration HZM895 - since around 8.30am this morning.

Police are also appealing for any information which might help identify the alleged offenders - three women and a large Polynesian man.

The group are alleged to have assaulted the man, taking his phone and departing the motel in his car at around 8.30am this morning.

If you have information which may assist the Police investigation into this incident, please call Auckland Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.