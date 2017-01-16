Britomart Station entrances changing from tomorrow

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 10:20

Tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January 2017) train passengers will find the Queen Street entrances for the Britomart Station closed and a new entrance open around the corner in Commerce Street.

Auckland Transport says the Queen Street entrances will remain closed for the next three years while the City Rail Link (CRL) tunnels are constructed.

The ticket and top-up machines, the ticket office, toilets and customer service centre have been moved to the new entrance.

Access to the station is also available from Tyler Street, Galway Street and the Takutai Square (eastern entrance).

Auckland Transport is assuring passengers that all trains and timetables will run as usual as the station remains operational throughout the construction work, which is being done by a Downer Soletanche Bachy joint venture.

When completed, the City Rail Link project will mean more frequent trains across the network, more direct services to the city centre and will double the number of people who can use trains at peak times. The CRL will also provide opportunities for new commercial, residential and retail developments, particularly around the stations.

For more on the CRL https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/city-rail-link/