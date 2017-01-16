Vegetable prices fall for fourth consecutive month

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 10:28

Vegetable prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in December, led by cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower, Statistics New Zealand said today.

"This seasonal movement is expected as we move through summer - December has been the cheapest month for these kinds of vegetable for the past five years," consumer prices manager Matt Haigh said. "Citrus fruits are also following their seasonal trend, rising 11 percent in December."

Overall, food prices fell 0.8 percent in December. Lower food prices were seen across most food items in December 2016, with non-alcoholic beverages falling 3.1 percent. After seasonal adjustment, food prices

fell 0.5 percent.

Despite the seasonal decrease, food prices increased by 0.6 percent in the year to December 2016, led by vegetables, milk, and butter. Milk rose 6.1 percent in the year, to $3.32 for two litres, and butter rose 34 percent, to $4.12 for a 500g block.