Police back at scene of hit and run as investigation continues

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 11:00

Enquiries continue this morning into a hit and run which killed a 16 year-old boy, late on Saturday night.

Police are back at the scene this morning, going door to door as part of an area canvass, seeking to establish whether anyone in the area heard or saw anything on Saturday night.

Despite a public appeal yesterday for the driver to come forward, no one has done so and enquiries are continuing to identify and locate the person responsible.

The gathering and review of any available CCTV footage in the area is continuing, Police ask that any residents who may have CCTV cameras on their property to please contact Police.

Several members of the public have called Police with information and this is being assessed.

We continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact Waitakere CIB on 09 839 0656.

The family of the victim are devastated and Police and Victim Support are doing everything possible to support them during this time.

The victim’s name is expected to be released this afternoon.