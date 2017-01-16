Police seek public help in Wither Hills fires investigation

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 11:10

Police are grateful for the help of locals in Blenheim and continue to seek their assistance to find the person or persons responsible for the fires in this area. Residents in the Witherlea area are asked to contact Police immediately if they observe anything that they consider suspicious.

If they have the ability to take photographs or video footage of any suspicious behaviour through any electronic means then we would encourage them to do so and to contact the Blenheim Police station as soon as possible.

Please call Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279 in relation to any information about these fires or information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.