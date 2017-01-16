UCOL extends opportunities in China

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 11:31

An influential Chinese government organisation, the Dongguan Education Bureau in southern China, has reinforced support for UCOL’s partnership with the School of Electronics and Technology of Dongguan, and recognised UCOL’s collaborative approach.

UCOL signed a partnership with SETD, a senior vocational institution and one of the main training hubs for Dongguan city, mid-way through last year, reflecting longer term objectives of contributing to the learning and developmental needs of China, and supporting Education New Zealand's goals to grow international education to $6b in 2025.

During a visit by UCOL senior officials to China last month, the Education Bureau’s Deputy Director-General, Bosong Deng, encouraged UCOL to have more involvement in Dongguan as well as to explore collaborative opportunities with industry partners.

Arthur Chin, UCOL’s Executive Director Business Development, says it is very influential to have Deputy Director-General Deng reinforce his support for UCOL’s partnership, and his comments that it is one of the successful international collaborations in the research and manufacturing focal point in Southern China was a compliment to UCOL.

UCOL’s Dongguan-based staff have been teaching English language at the School of Electronics and Technology, with the first group of Dongguan English language students receiving a Certificate from UCOL’s Chief Executive at a special ceremony. The group will travel to UCOL in Palmerston North in January to continue their studies and live with Kiwi homestay families.

"Having staff in Dongguan with our partner school raises awareness of UCOL and its academic programmes amongst prospective international students who are considering an overseas tertiary education. It also raises awareness of different teaching styles and encourages academic connections, benefiting teaching staff as well as students," said Mr Chin.

John Goulter, acting Chief Executive at Education New Zealand, congratulated UCOL on their successful academic partnership with the School of Electronics and Technology of Dongguan.

"It’s great to see this type of collaboration and exchange of ideas with one of New Zealand’s key trading partners," said Mr Goulter.

"International education plays a vital role in strengthening our social, cultural, educational and economic links with the wider world."

While in China, the UCOL delegation also met with renowned international education placement agency EIC Education Group, increasing awareness of programmes available, and consumer behaviour on the decision-making process of going overseas for an international tertiary education. EIC is a Top 5 international education placement agency, with offices throughout China, and is represented in Australia, Southeast Asia and the USA.