Investigation ongoing into Tirau fatal crash

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 11:50

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the fatal crash north of Tirau which occurred yesterday afternoon.

While the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, we can confirm a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line hitting a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, 33-year-old Esther Grace-Lynn Cheval Bhana from Auckland, died at the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to Tokoroa Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for three hours following the crash due to both lanes being blocked by the vehicles and debris.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash were wet.

The environment, vehicles and drivers will all form part of the investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a timely reminder for motorists to ensure they are driving to the conditions, especially when roads are wet after long periods of dry hot weather.