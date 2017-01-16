Police appeal for sightings of missing woman

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 16:11

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Shelly Crooks, who has been missing since the 22 December 2016.

Shelly was last seen on 22 December 2016 in Punakaiki, West Coast of South Island.

She told a friend that she was going to hitch hike to Opotiki (North Island).

Shelly's family has not heard from her since which is unusual, especially over the holiday period.

Shelly is 36 years-old and is described as medium build and is about 180cm tall.

She is an experienced tramper and was well equipped to go off the grid for a number of days and had suitable equipment with her.

Any information or sightings can be given to Sergeant Michel Bloom, Greymouth Police 03 768 1600 or via email Michel.bloom@police.govt.nz.