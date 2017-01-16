UC research influences Government’s microbead ban

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 16:24

University of Canterbury research has influenced a Government proposal to ban personal care products containing plastic microbeads, announced today.

A University of Canterbury-led project highlighted the problem with microbeads, tiny plastic balls in cosmetic products. One tube of microbead facewash could contain more than 300,000 beads. Most ended up washed through water filtration systems and into the sea, where they were ingested by marine animals.

University of Canterbury (UC) researchers, including environmental chemist Dr Sally Gaw and Water Resource Management PhD student Phil Clunies-Ross, in collaboration with the University of Otago, found concentrations of microplastics on Canterbury beaches comparable to concentrations found overseas in more heavily populated areas.

UC environmental chemistry senior lecturer Dr Gaw says it is difficult to remove plastics once they had been released into the oceans. She is pleased that the research has influenced the Government’s proposal and praises the ban as a valuable first stage.

"Banning microbeads in personal care products is a great step forward that will remove one source of microplastics entering the oceans. Further steps will be required to reduce the enormous volume of plastics entering our oceans each year", she says.

"We need to re-evaluate our love affair with plastic, and get smarter about how and when we use plastic if we are to protect our oceans."

Microbead Fact File

by Dr Sally Gaw, Environmental Chemistry academic, University of Canterbury

- Microplastics are small pieces of plastic less than 5 mm in diameter.

- There are two types of microplastics; manufactured microplastics such as microbeads; and microplastics formed from the breakdown of larger plastic items in the environment.

- Microplastics degrade very slowly.

- Microplastics are a concern as they are widespread in oceans and have been found in an increasing number of marine animals.

- Aquatic animals including fish and shellfish can ingest microplastics and animals may mistake them from food as they can look like prey items. Ingesting microplastics can trick animals into feeling full, causing starvation and microplastics can damage digestive tracts affecting the health of the animals.

- Microplastics can concentrate contaminants from the water which may be transferred to the animals when they ingest microplastics.

- Microbeads are commonly used in personal care products like body scrubs as abrasives and are washed down the drain. Microbeads are not removed by wastewater treatment plants and will be discharged with the treated wastewater into the environment.