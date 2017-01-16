Overflow parking at Warren Park to close

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 16:32

Overflow parking at Queenstown’s Warren Park reserve will finish today.

This extra parking was put in by the Queenstown Lakes District Council to help alleviate parking shortages over the busy Christmas/New Year peak period.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen says, "The overflow parking has been successful, and if possible we’ll be looking to open Warren Park up again next summer for the same period."

The closure coincides with the commencement of some investigative work being undertaken by MBIE to assist with future considerations for the site. As such the park will be closed to all users until January 21.