34 water bans as Hawke’s Bay dries out

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 16:34

As the region continues to dry out, the Regional Council is currently managing 34 water bans on irrigation takes across the region.

Some of the 35 areas regularly gauged for summer flows are switched into ‘ban’ status as their water flows drop to pre-set low-flow limits. For example, of the seven different ban levels for the Tukituki River, five have currently been triggered and are ‘on ban’.

HBRC gauges rivers and streams on a weekly basis over summer, monitoring locations that are either on ban, or close to a ban to ensure the best outcome for the environment and water users.

The forecast for the region this week looks like a possible smattering of rain on Thursday, but promises no significant rain in the immediate future.

Total bans are currently operating at: Sandy Creek, Aropaoanui River, KaramÅ« Stream, Managateretere Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Te Waikaha Stream, Poukawa Stream, Tukipo River, Papanui Stream and Puhokio Stream.

Partial bans are operating at: Tutaekuri River (for 3,800 litres/second), Ngaruroro River (down to 5,000 l/s), Raupare Drain (down to 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (down to 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (down to 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (down to 3,000 l/s), Waipawa River at Waipawa SH2 (down to 3,000 l/s) and Waingongoro Stream (down to 200 l/s).

Irrigation supply using the Raupare Stream is holding, due to commitments made by the Twyford Water User Group. The Raupare is being augmented from a bore at the top of the stream, combined with a programme of rationing among Twyford water users.

"This shared approach to irrigation, using a ‘global consent’ model, means fewer bans lasting for shorter periods, and was negotiated to deal with the kind of dry conditions we’re currently seeing," says HBRC Environmental Officer Ian Lilburn.