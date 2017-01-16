Woman dies after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 17:00

The woman who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a North Shore property last week has passed away.

Jingru Su, aged 23 years old, died in hospital yesterday afternoon.

Jingru was a Chinese national, studying in New Zealand on a student visa.

Enquiries to date have not established any evidence of any suspicious circumstances.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.