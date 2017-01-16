15-year-old missing in Taranaki

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 17:30

Hawera Police are looking to locate Williams Sayles who has been missing since January 6th 2017.

Police have concerns for the safety and well-being of the 15-year-old and would like to speak to him, or anybody who has seen or heard from him recently.

We encourage William to report to the nearest Police station and have a discussion with police about why he does not want to return home.

William has contacts in Hawera, Patea and Whanganui and could currently be in the Levin area.

Anyone with information should call Detective Constable Chris Henry at Hawera Police on 06 278 0260.