73-year-old missing in Torbay area

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 18:05

Waitemata Police are looking for 73-year-old Patricia Wearn (Known as Pat).

Ms Wearn has Alzheimer's and is likely to be in the Torbay area.

She left her home address in Torbay at 12:30 this afternoon to go for a walk and has not returned.

She normally returns home within half an hour.

She was wearing light blue 3/4 length pants with a patterned top and sandals.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Waitemata Police on (09) 4889754 or 111.