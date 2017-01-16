73-year-old missing in Torbay area

|
Waitemata Police are looking for 73-year-old Patricia Wearn (Known as Pat).
Ms Wearn has Alzheimer's and is likely to be in the Torbay area.
She left her home address in Torbay at 12:30 this afternoon to go for a walk and has not returned.
She normally returns home within half an hour.
She was wearing light blue 3/4 length pants with a patterned top and sandals.
Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Waitemata Police on (09) 4889754 or 111.
