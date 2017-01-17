Rescue under way for three women in Fiordland National Park

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 07:00

Police are co-ordinating the rescue of three women from the Ailsa Mountain Range in the Fiordland National Park.

The trio alerted authorities via mountain radio at about 10pm last night when the weather deteriorated in the Emily Pass area.

A helicopter was deployed but could not reach the walking party due to low cloud and strong winds.

The women, overseas visitors in their late 20s, were equipped for a day tramp and not an overnight stay.

A helicopter dropped a LandSAR team of two personnel nearby, who then walked the cold trio to a sheltered area and stayed with them overnight.

Rescue co-ordinators will now wait for a break in the weather before considering when to send a helicopter to pick up the party.