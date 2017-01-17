Search continues for Torbay woman

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 08:00

Search and rescue teams are this morning continuing to search for 73-year-old Patricia Wearn (known as Pat).

Ms Wearn has Alzheimer's and is likely to be in the Torbay area.

Numerous Police staff are also looking for her.

Waitemata Police would like to thank the community for assisting by looking out for her.

Local people can continue to help by checking their sheds and out-houses.

Ms Wearn left her home address in Torbay at 12:30 Monday afternoon to go for a walk and did not return.

She was wearing light blue 3/4 length pants with a patterned top and sandals.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Waitemata Police on (09) 4889754 or 111.