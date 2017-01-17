Women rescued from Fiordland National Park

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 07:25

Three women who spent the night on the Ailsa Mountain Range in the Fiordland National Park have now been rescued.

The trio alerted authorities via mountain radio at about 10pm last night when the weather deteriorated in the Emily Pass area.

A helicopter was deployed but could not reach the walking party due to low cloud and strong winds.

The weather has since improved and a helicopter retrieved everyone from the range this morning.

All are safe and well.