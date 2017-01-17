Treecycle your Christmas tree

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 09:26

Aucklanders are being asked to dispose of their Christmas trees responsibly following a spate of illegal dumping across the region.

In the last week there have been more than 30 incidents of illegally dumped trees - including one hoisted into the lower branches of a much larger tree.

"If you took the time to choose, buy and decorate a real Christmas tree then please take the time to dispose of it properly," says Ian Stupple, Auckland Council General Manager Waste Solutions.

Illegal dumping costs Auckland ratepayers more than $1 million annually.

Christmas tree disposal advice

Auckland Council does not collect people’s Christmas trees, so consider the following options for convenient and sustainable disposal of your tree:

If you have a private garden bag or bin collection, check if they accept Christmas trees.

Some Christmas tree farms accept trees purchased from anywhere, for free, to use for mulch or compost.

If you’re using a Christmas tree collection service, check that they collect from inside your property (not the kerbside) and if they will put the tree to good use, such as for mulch or compost.

You can take Christmas trees to some transfer stations for a fee. Make sure you check opening hours.