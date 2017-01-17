Neilson Street improvements completed

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 09:49

The NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport have successfully completed a major piece of work to provide benefits for freight and other vehicles in Onehunga.

Work to demolish the Neilson Street Bridge and replace it with a new, lower road was completed and the road was opened to traffic on Saturday (14 January), a day ahead of schedule.

"These improvements are now providing early benefits around the Onehunga area as part of the first stage of the East West Link project," says Mieszko Iwaskow, Acting Auckland Highway Manager.

"The new lowered road is making it easier for freight and other heavy vehicles which have previously struggled up the hill to reach the intersection at Onehunga Mall."

"We know this work created delays for motorists and we’re grateful for their patience and delighted we were able to finish the work and reopen the road ahead of time."

The improvements on Neilson Street have been designed to integrate with future mass transit or light rail to the airport. The land underneath the rail bridge will be retained so that any new proposed route for mass transit or light rail can be elevated over the new, lowered road on Neilson Street and continue south in the future.