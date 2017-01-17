Help at hand for disappointed students

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 09:46

College students who didn’t get the NCEA credits they need for tertiary study in 2017 needn’t panic - Te Kura can help.

Online education provider Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (Te Kura) is offering a range of standards at NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3 for students who missed out on getting the credits they need to get into tertiary courses or get a job in 2017.

Te Kura Chief Executive Mike Hollings says some students might have missed out on getting NCEA by just a few credits. ‘Enrolling with Te Kura gives them a chance to quickly earn the credits they needed to get into university, polytech, or get a job.’

Te Kura’s qualified teachers are available online to answer students’ questions and assess their work. Credits for school work submitted for assessment by 7 February can be counted towards students’ 2016 Record of Achievement.

Enrolments are taken over the phone so students can get started on their school work as soon as possible.

Te Kura is New Zealand’s largest state school, with around 22,000 students enrolling each year. Learning programmes are delivered by registered, qualified teachers experienced in teaching at a distance.

For more information or to find out if they’re eligible, students can visit www.tekura.school.nz, or call Te Kura on 0800 65 99 88 and select option 1 from the menu.