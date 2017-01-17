Three injured in serious crash on Otaki Gorge Road, Kapiti

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 10:20

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway One, just south of Otaki South Bridge.

A collision between three vehicles occurred at approximately 9:45am this morning, Tuesday 17 January 2017.

One person is in a critical condition, one person is in a serious condition and another person is in a moderate condition.

The section of road is closed to allow two helicopters to land and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Diversions in place at Te Horo and on Old Gorge Road.