Heavy rain and gales for parts of southern and central NZ

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 10:32

A strong westerly flow affects the lower South Island today, and winds may approach severe gale strength near Foveaux Strait.

On Wednesday, a deepening low over the Tasman Sea approaches the lower South Island, then continues to move eastwards on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an associated front moves onto the South Island during Wednesday, then moves northwards and crosses the remainder of the country on Thursday. This front is preceded by a very strong northwesterly flow, which brings heavy rain to western parts of central New Zealand and gales to much of the country. In addition,as the low crosses the far south of the South Island, a period of southerly gales is likely there.

Severe weather is expected to affect much of central New Zealand on Wednesday. HEAVY RAIN WARNINGS have been issued for Westland, the Headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, Buller and the ranges of northwest Nelson. A SEVERE GALE WARNING is also in force for Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough and Canterbury north of Ashburton.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach warning levels in the following areas...

FIORDLAND:

Wednesday afternoon and evening (70mm in 12 hours).

HEADWATERS OF THE OTAGO LAKES AND RIVERS:

Wednesday afternoon and evening (60mm in 9 hours).

SOUTHLAND:

Wednesday afternoon until late Thursday morning.

THE TARARUA RANGE AND MOUNT TARANAKI:

During Thursday morning (50 to 70mm in 6 to 12 hours).

This WATCH is also for the possibility that gales may become severe in exposed places in the following areas...

COASTAL SOUTHLAND AND STEWART ISLAND:

Westerlies this afternoon and evening.

CANTERBURY FROM ASHBURTON SOUTHWARDS:

Northwesterlies from late Wednesday afternoon until around dawn Thursday.

WESTLAND:

Northerlies from Wednesday evening until the early hours of Thursday.

BULLER AND NELSON:

Northerlies from Wednesday night until around dawn Thursday.

HOROWHENUA, KAPITI COAST AND HAWKES BAY:

Northwesterlies for a time Thursday morning.

STEWART ISLAND, SOUTHLAND, CLUTHA, DUNEDIN AND NORTH OTAGO:

Southwesterlies for a time Thursday morning.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any of these regions on WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING.

Note, as heavy rain has eased for the moment, the WATCH for heavy rain about Westland south of Harihari is lifted. In addition, the WATCH for severe westerly gales about the Kaikoura Coast today is lifted.