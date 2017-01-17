Serious crash in Otaki - update

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:05

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash in Otaki which occurred at approximately 9:45am this morning, Friday 17 January 2017.

Three people are injured, including one who was flown via helicopter to Wellington Hospital and another who was flown to Palmerston North hospital.

The road remains closed between Otaki Gorge Road and School Road while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.

Diversions are in place.