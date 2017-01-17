Large search underway on North Shore

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:20

A large search is underway in the Torbay, Long Bay and Browns Bay areas as the search for 73 year-old Pat Wearn continues.

Mrs Wearn has Alzheimers, but does a twice-daily walk from her Torbay home, and does the same route every time.

Yesterday morning she went shopping with her husband (pictures attached), they returned home at around midday and she left for her usual walk, but did not return.

Mrs Wearn normally walks around Caversham Drive to Lingham Cresent to Glamorgan Drive to Kate Sheppart Avenue, and back to Caversham Drive.

Police have received reports of a woman fully clothed, coming out of the water at Long Bay yesterday afternoon.

It is possible that Mrs Wearn has made her way to Long Bay.

Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers are searching a vast area on foot, all the way up the motorway from Lonely Track road to Long Bay.

Searchers are also combing the many bush areas in the wider area, assisted also by a Police dog.

Police Eagle Helicopter are doing aerial sweeps of both land and sea, and the Police Maritime Boat Deodar is also doing sweeps of the coastline.

Police believe Mrs Wearn is likely to be wearing the same clothing as she was wearing when she went shopping.

Her footwear, if she is wearing shoes, will be different.

"We are increasingly concerned for Mrs Wearn, she has now been out overnight and this has never happened before.

She wears a lanyard around her neck that has her name engraved on it.

She may be confused and if anyone sees her we would ask them to call 111 straight away" says Senior Sergeant Andrew Burdett, North Shore Police.

"We are also asking people in Torbay, Browns Bay and Long Bay locals to check their sheds, garages and outbuildings, it’s possible that she might have tried to seek shelter.

Anyone who has seen a lady wearing the clothing in the photos is also asked to contact Police" he says.