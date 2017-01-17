Fire restrictions imposed on the Tararua district

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 13:09

The Tararua District Council Rural Fire Authority will impose a Restricted Fire Season (Permit required) for the whole District, effective from 8.00 am, Wednesday, 18 January 2017 until further notice. This is due to high fire danger levels in most parts of the district and an increasing number of uncontrolled vegetation fires that are being attended by local Volunteer Fire Brigades.

The increased fire danger level is caused by the hot dry windy weather that we are currently experiencing combined with the large amount of dry grass and burnable fuel available. This weather pattern is expected to continue throughout January and February and will continue to increase the fire danger level. There may be a need to impose a total fire ban if the situation does not improve.

The Restricted Season applies to both rural and urban areas and residents are reminded that it is an offence to light a fire outdoors without a permit during the restricted period. You may use your gas-fired barbeque or any other gas fired appliance outdoors without a permit. It is also permitted to burn rubbish in an incinerator, which has a grate, a lid and a chimney with a spark arrestor fitted but does not include a 44 gallon drum with an open top.

Residents are reminded that the person who lights a fire, which becomes an uncontrolled fire, may be liable for the cost of controlling it and any damage caused to neighbours property as a result. It is a simple process to apply for a permit and this may be done by phoning Tararua District Council on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 or by visiting any of our offices during opening hours. There is no cost for a fire permit and you should allow up to three working days for processing.

The situation will continue to be monitored daily by our Rural Fire Officers. People wishing to burn are urged to seek advice beforehand if they are in doubt, via the Council number at 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110. Fire status information and advice is also available on the Tararua District Council website at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ruralfire