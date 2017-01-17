Burglary and then arson at St Albans Shirley Club

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 14:25

Police are investigating a burglary and arson which occurred at the St Albans Shirley Club on Hills Road, Christchurch between 8-10:30am on Monday 16th January 2017.

A male offender has broken into several areas of the bar and office areas and taken an unknown amount of money.

Before leaving the offender has poured an accelerant on the floor of the lounge area and set it on fire.

Only minor damage was caused because luckily a member of the public noticed the blaze and a builder on site used a hose to extinguish the fire.

The offender was last seen running from the building heading north towards the entrance on Hills Road.

Police would like help in identifying the man pictured in the CCTV images attached.

If anyone knows this person or has information which may help in this investigation, please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, if people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.