Hundreds expected at Palmerston North summer reading finale

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 14:31

Hundreds of families are expected to attend the finale of the Summer Reading Programme this Thursday evening.

"We have had 500 children participate in the E.C. Read’n Summer Reading Programme this year, and the majority of those will attend the finale with their families as a reward for completing the programme," says PNCC General Manager Libraries and Community Services Debbie Duncan.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of this popular programme," says Duncan. "To have a programme with such history is a reflection of both its popularity and the ability to meet the needs of our community.

"What I am particularly excited about this year was our pilot programme offering multi-lingual options for those children for whom English is not their first language. This involved some wonderful volunteers from our community sharing their culture, knowledge and experiences. We hope to extend this offering next year and, ultimately, for it to become a model to be formally adopted into the regional programme. This year’s programme also worked closely with 23 Pasifika children reporting in their first language and we also ran a very strong Te Reo programme."

The incentive based reading programme is funded through the Eastern and Central Community Trust and encourages and supports the enjoyment of reading over summer to children aged 4-10 years. Another programme iRead, ran simultaneously for older children from 10 - 13 years.

Children are required to report-in a minimum of four times over summer to successfully complete the programme. They achieve this by coming in and talking one-on-one with a librarian/volunteer about their reading, and receive an incentive for their efforts each time they do this.

Not only does the programme encourage and stimulate children to have fun and enjoy reading, it succeeds in a much broader sense as well, by increasing a child’s communication, creativity and self-esteem. In addition, it encourages and supports caregivers involvement with their children’s reading at home, and further fosters positive relationships between families, public libraries and librarians.

The Finale event, to be held 6pm Thursday 19 January at the Esplanade (next to the café), Children will receive a prized medallion and a hand-selected book. A wet weather alternative location is the CET Arena Stadium at the same time.